Forspoken Demo: PC and PlayStation 5 Explained

As one of the first big games of 2023, Forspoken has a lot of people excited and wanting to try out the demo. A Forspoken demo is available to play now and, though it isn’t confirmed, we expect that it will expire once the game has officially been released. Here is how and where to play the Forspoken demo.

Forspoken PC Demo

If you are on PC and want to play Forspoken, I have bad news for you. Unfortunately, there is no Forspoken demo available for PC players. Forspoken will be playable through Steam or the Epic Games Store and neither of them offers a demo of the game. Sadly, PC players will have to wait to get their taste of the skills in Forspoken.

Forspoken PS5 Demo

If you are a PlayStation 5 owner, I have good news. There is a Forspoken demo available on PlayStation 5. From now until later this month when Forspoken finally releases, if you have a PlayStation 5, you can go to the store, search Forspoken, and download the demo for free.

The Forspoken demo is a great taste of the game, introducing the open world, the magic combat systems, and more. There is a lot to discover in this game and this brief demo is an excellent way to determine if you should buy it or not.

Though it is somewhat of a dying trend, we love demos and highly encourage you to try out the Forspoken demo. If you are on the fence about the game or can’t wait to experience it all, the Forspoken demo only available on PlayStation 5 is essential. While you wait for the demo to download, you can check out our deep dive into Frey’s magic.

Forspoken will release on PlayStation 5 and PC on January 24, 2023

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023