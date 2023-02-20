How Much Will Sons of the Forest Cost? Full Price Breakdown

Image: Endnight Games

Many people are excited about Sons of the Forest and want to know how much it’ll be. Since it is releasing in early access, many are wondering whether Sons of the Forest will release at a full game price or be reduced. Here’s your answer, as well as much more, about the price of Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest Cost, Explained

According to the official Endnight Games Twitter page, Sons of the Forest will cost $29.99. This is a very reasonable price considering it is getting released in an early access state.

Hey Everyone,



Due to the scope of our new game Sons Of The Forest, it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time.



Giving us time to complete the polish we feel is needed, we will release Feb 23, 2023, priced at $29.99USD. pic.twitter.com/9SmeLelmj6 — Endnight Games (@EndNightGame) August 31, 2022

Though there is no telling how buggy the game will be, how good the enemy AI will be, and how helpful your AI companion will be, it is fair that instead of paying $69.99 for an early access game, Sons of the Forest will be available for $29.99.

The Forest, the predecessor to Sons of the Forest, is available now for $19.99. The Forest may go on sale in the future, but if you are skeptical of jumping right into the survivor horror sequel, you may want to start with The Forest.

However, if you are ready for a forest that is said to be four times bigger than The Forest’s forest, then you’re in for a treat with Sons of the Forest. With solo and multiplayer options, Sons of the Forest looks like a truly thrilling time.

We plan on covering Sons of the Forest when it comes out, so keep an eye out for our early access review especially if you are still on the fence. For now, you need to decide for yourself if $29.99 is the price you want to pay to survive some of the worst nights of your life in Sons of the Forest.

