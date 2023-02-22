Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest launches on February 23, and many players are eager to play the sequel to one of the most impressive survival FPS of recent years. The Forest has a strong community, and on Steam, thousands of players are still playing the survival game that captivated the survival gaming genre when it came out.

Sons of the Forest will come out on PC, and many players wonder how much power it will take their setups to run this new survival title, so get ready to learn Sons of the Forest’s minimum and recommended PC requirements.

Sons of the Forest: Minimum and Recommended PC Requirements

The Forest launched in 2018, and its requirements are tame. Most gaming PCs will run this title without any trouble, but Sons of the Forest will not be the same case. Sons of the Forest will require more power than its prequel, but based on the recent trailers and gameplay reveals, it will be worth it.

Minimum PC Requirements

OS : 64-bit Windows 10.

: 64-bit Windows 10. Processor : Intel Core I5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X.

: Intel Core I5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X. RAM Memory : 12 GB RAM.

: 12 GB RAM. Graphics Card : NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB.

: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 570 4GB. Storage: 20 GB of available space.

As readers can see, Sons of the Forest requires a lot more power than its prequel, but looking at the minimum requirements is obvious that most PC gamers will have no problem running this game. The GTX 1060 and RX 570 were released many years ago, and most PC gamers have newer models that easily surpass the performance of both graphical cards.

Recommended PC Requirements

OS : 64-bit Windows 10.

: 64-bit Windows 10. Processor : Intel Core I7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X.

: Intel Core I7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X. RAM Memory : 16 GB RAM.

: 16 GB RAM. Graphics Card : NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XTB.

: NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XTB. Storage: 20 GB of available space.

Running Sons of the Forest in max settings will be possible for most players. The difference between the minimum and is not that great, so some players will get away with the hardware they have if they want to run the game at medium to high settings.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023