Does Sons of the Forest Have VR Support? – Answered

Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest has players wondering if they will ever get to experience the game in virtual reality and that question should be answered. While some have been trying to work out how many players can join up in one session, others have been more focused on VR support. This article will take you through everything you need to know about if you can play Sons of the Forest in VR.

Can Sons of the Forest Be Played in VR?

No, you cannot play Sons of the Forest in VR so in order to enjoy the game you will indeed have to go old-school and sit in front of your screen. Since there is no VR support it means that immersion is heavily based around how alive the world feels to the player. Many games have been released in the past year without VR support but still bring something extremely immersive to the table as any great game does.

Related: Is Sons of the Forest on Xbox?

The question remains if Sons of the Forest will be kept in our minds for a long time to come. Nonetheless, playing through the game without VR will not take anything away from you experience-wise. There is a great lot to discover in the game so best to focus on that for now.

Will There Ever be VR Added to the Game?

It is unknown if there will be an inclusion of VR in the future but the likely answer is that it won’t be added. Since there has been no official word of a VR feature coming to the game soon — it is thought that we won’t hear much more about any VR support for Sons of the Forest.

Although players have been hoping there would be VR soon after release, that doesn’t mean that it will be added to the game. For the foreseeable future unless told otherwise, you will have to stick to playing this sequel to The Forest the way the developers intended it.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023