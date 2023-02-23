Image: Endnight Games, assembled by Attack of the Fanboy

Steam’s newest megahit Sons of the Forest is set to bring to fans of the survival genre what seems to be the natural next step regarding mechanics and overall fidelity. But given their many similarities, is Sons of the Forest a sequel to 2014’s acclaimed The Forest? With that said, here’s whether or not is Sons of the Forest a sequel to The Forest.

Is Sons of the Forest a Sequel to The Forest?

Sons of the Forest is indeed a sequel to The Forest. With that said, although no aspects of the game’s main storyline that may highlight a deeper connection with its predecessor were revealed, Sons of the Forest is set to feature, as we brushed upon above, a massive overall map over 4 times bigger than the one featured in The Forest.

The game is also set to feature the presence of more biomes and way more wildlife, all set to bring the franchise’ known ambiance to a whole new level.

Related: Can you Play Sons of the Forest on Steam Deck?

In true Survival fashion, Sons of the Forest will also allow players to dive into the deeps of the game’s mysterious island with up to eight players, as they fight in order to survive, craft a wide plethora of items, and discover all of the secrets hidden amongst the trees.

But that’s not all, as differently from its predecessor, and fortunately for all who are looking forward to playing the title with their controllers, Sons of the Forest will also feature full controller support. In order to be fully ready to dive into the new Endnight Games’ title, don’t forget to check out the answers to all the main questions you may have regarding the game.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023