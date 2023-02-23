Is Sons of the Forest on Xbox?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

For any gamers looking for a new survival experience, Sons of the Forest might tick all the boxes, but there might be a few platform limitations to take into account if you’re exclusively a console gamer. Following the launch of The Forest in 2014, its anticipated follow-up has been sought-after by a huge number of players, but that’s not to say each of them will be able to play.

For Xbox players in particular, having access to a huge gaming library through a service like Game Pass always raises the question of whether or not a game will be available on the platform from day one, but Sons of the Forest has done things a little differently. So, read on to find out whether or not you’ll be able to experience this anticipated adventure on your console.

Will Sons of the Forest Come to Xbox?

We have some bad news for anyone looking to play Sons of the Forest on Xbox. Unfortunately, there are no plans for the game to launch on the platform, and currently, it’s entirely exclusive to PC. But that’s not to say that the game won’t eventually release a console port in the future. Nothing suggests the title won’t eventually land on Game Pass, either.

However, The Forest was released on PC and PlayStation 4, so if Sons of the Forest does eventually come to console, there’s a lot of speculation that it might end up being a PlayStation exclusive, similar to its predecessor. But since developers haven’t ruled out a console release, it’s too early to strike Xbox entirely off the list.

It’s also important to note that Sons of the Forest is being kept in Early access for a handful of months, which might explain why there are no current plans or confirmation as to whether the game will launch further than just PC when it’s out of early access, but for now, you’re tied to your desk.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023