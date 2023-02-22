Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sons of the Forest is a new survival FPS game that promises lots of fun, tension, and mystery. The game is being developed by Endnight Games, the creators of The Forest. The survival game released in 2018 that shocked the gaming community with its gameplay, setting, and atmosphere. Many players wonder if Sons of the Forest is multiplayer, and in this article, we will give you the answer you are looking for.

Is Sons of the Forest Multiplayer?

No, Sons of the Forest is a single-player title, but fans of multiplayer games will have a way of experiencing the game similarly. Sons of the Forest will feature an eight-player co-op mode, allowing players to join their friends in their survival journey, helping them gather resources, fight against enemies, and more.

The developers have released a multiplayer trailer, showing all the adventures players will experience with their friends. Sons of the Forest offers a captivating and scary atmosphere, so experiencing it with friends will be perfect. The astonishing graphics, gameplay, and setting will make this a worthwhile experience for all the fans of the previous title.

Sons of the Forest has become one of the most awaited game on Steam and for a good reason. The Forest launched in 2018, and since then, many survival fans have tried and experienced the game, gathering a strong community of players that still play the game five years after its official release.

The Forest has more than ten thousand players on Steam when writing this article. The community is still strong, and most fans are at the edge of their seats, counting the hours until they can play Sons of the Forest. Players have learned a lot from the game’s trailers, so most fans have an idea of what Sons of the Forest will give them.

The survival genre is full of titles that soon after they are released, get abandoned by their communities. There are many reasons for this, but the truth is that this genre is very competitive, so getting and retaining a player base is more than difficult, so when a community is strong and lasting like the one The Forest created it speaks to the game’s quality and the developers’ commitment.

Sons of the Forest may become the biggest survival game of recent years, so gamers who have not experienced a survival title in years should consider trying it when Sons of the Forest comes out. So learn on what platforms Sons of the Forest will come out.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023