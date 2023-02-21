Sons of the Forest Full Game Release Date: When Does Early Access End?

Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest, the highly anticipated sequel of 2014’s The Forest, has recently been pushed back from an official release to an early access release. According to the developers at Endnight Games, they decided to move forward with this plan to avoid more delays. But how long will the game be in early access, and when will an official release date come? We’ll let you in on everything we know.

When Does Early Access End for Sons of the Forest?

Sons of Forest Early Access is planned to last around six to eight months, according to the developer on Steam. This seems like a long time, but fans should know they can still play the game during this early access on their PC to get a feel of how it turns out.

Endnight Games have mentioned that they pushed the game back from an official release to an early access release because they would like community feedback to see how they can improve the final product as they have set out to create the “ultimate survivor horror simulator.”

Related: Sons of the Forest Console Release Date: PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch Ports Explained.

When Will Sons of Forest be Officially Released?

Considering the plan length of early access is around six to eight months, it is under the assumption that the game will officially release around August or October of 2023. While this is a good prediction, it is important to remember that nothing is finalized, and anything can change during the long development process.

If you want to get into the action as soon as early access becomes available, you can keep an eye on the official Sons of the Forest Steam webpage. At the time of writing, fans are only allowed to wishlist the game, but that should change very soon as we get closer to the early access release of February 23. Early access will cost $29.99.

While this will only be available for PC, it is too early to rule out the possibility of the game coming to consoles. This is because the prequel, The Forest, eventually hit PlayStation 4. We will keep you updated if any official news is released regarding this.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023