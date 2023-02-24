Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest is finally here, allowing players to test out their survival skills in one of the genre’s most anticipated games, where knowing how to manage your resources is a must. But how can you drop items in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more here’s how to drop items in Sons of the Forest.

How to Drop Items in Sons of the Forest

Just like on The Forest, Sons of the Forest players can drop any equipped item by pressing either the G key or their assigned controller key. It’s important to point out that doing so while holding any kind of small or medium-sized item will not actually allow you to drop the item onto the floor but will instead send the selected item back into your inventory.

You can also drop spoiled consumables and faulty items from your inventory by highlighting your desired item and then selecting the assigned key. It is also possible to permanently remove items from your inventory by placing them on racks or on any kind of item-holding structures you build during your playthrough.

To recap, here’s how to “drop” items in Sons of the Forest:

Open your inventory by pressing I.

Select and equip your chosen item.

Once the item is equipped, press G in order to send the item back into your inventory. If you press the key while holding large items, such as logs, they will be dropped into the floor instead.

For those playing the game in multiplayer mode, given the fact that the game is a sequel to The Forest, it is possible that combining your chosen items with a metal tray may allow you to trade them with fellow players without the need for structures.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023