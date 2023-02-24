When is the Next Update for Sons of the Forest? – Answered

Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest has recently been made available to all survival horror enthusiasts. As the game is in early access, players can expect this title to be constantly changing throughout the coming months. Some might enjoy peeking into the game’s development while others might be holding out for better optimization and performance. Either way, those interested in Sons of the Forest will likely want to know when the next update will become available.

How to Check When the Next Update for Sons of the Forest Will Arrive

Thankfully, the developers of this game seek to make it clear when fans can expect changes and additional content. Sons of the Forest has an update countdown on its title screen. This means players will be able to tell not just the date, but the very hour the next update will release. As a result, it’s possible to plan for updates before they happen by saving important progress and stockpiling resources.

As of this article’s publication, the next update is slated to release on March 9th. It should be kept in mind that this date is subject to change. After all, Sons of the Forest is still in early access, and issues with development can cause unpredictable delays for any title. It might be wise to keep an eye on the game’s Steam News hub, as any issues will likely be reported there.

While the overall content of the next update is still in question, it will likely contain substantial additions and changes. The game already received a minor hotfix to iron out more noticeable and easily-remedied bugs. This hotfix does not seem to have changed Sons of the Forest’s countdown whatsoever. Put simply, players can expect a lot more than bug fixes when that timer finally reaches zero.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023