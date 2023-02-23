Is Sons of the Forest Steam Deck Performance Good? – Answered

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

With Sons Of The Forest finally entering Early Access, you may be wondering if your portable powerhouse PC can handle this survival/crafting experience. Will Sons Of The Forest join all of the other titles that call the Steam Deck home, or is this something much better suited for the gaming desktop and laptop crowd? Let’s jump right in and find out what sacrifices may need to be made to play Sons Of The Forest on the go.

Does Sons of the Forest Run Well On Steam Deck?

The answer to this question is that it runs… okay. It’s not anything special on the Steam Deck, and even running it on the lowest overall graphical settings can still result in plenty of framerate drops and a fair bit of stuttering. If the Steam Deck can run Red Dead Redemption 2 on Ultra, it should be able to handle Sons of the Forest with ease.

However, there are a few reasons why this may be the case. Sons of the Forest is not Steam Deck verified. This means that it can technically run on the system, but it isn’t optimized to do so. And with the title being in Early Access, there are plenty of chances for optimization in the future, meaning that it may run better on the Steam Deck shortly.

With updates coming down the pipeline, there is a chance that Sons of the Forest could become Steam Deck verified, alongside some additional graphical settings that make the game more playable than its current state. While it hovers at around 30 frames per second at the moment, it tends to dip into the single digits rather often.

For right now, if your primary system to game on happens to be the Steam Deck, it may not be a bad idea to wait it out for a bit on Sons of the Forest. A lot of compromises need to be made to ensure that it can even run at an acceptable framerate on the console at this time, so unless you’re looking for technical woes to help you experience a pseudo-hard mode option, this is not the best way to play.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023