What are the Exclamation Points in Sons of the Forest? – Answered

Image: Endnight Games Ltd

As you make your way through the brutal and demanding world of Sons of the Forest, you may encounter some interesting predicaments. One of these strangest happenings isn’t even found in the game usually, but rather, on the map. As you explore the world around you, purple exclamation points may start showing up on your map, leaving you perplexed about what you need to do when you arrive at their location. Let’s find out what lies there, and what you can grab from them.

What Can You Find At The Purple Exclamation Points On Your Map?

As players explore the world, they may spot some Exclamation Points, which are the main focus of this article. Approaching them, there is a chance you may find a hanging body or a buried body. But, why are these even a focus? It’s because they have a special item on their person, and it’s up to you to claim them.

Once you have either cut the hanging body down using a sharp object or dug the body up using a digging tool and snag the GPS Locator off of the body, which are valuable tools that you can use for a variety of different purposes. Let’s say that you’ve found a reliable source of food in the game, create a GPS Locator point, and you’ll know exactly where to keep searching in the future for more meals.

Since there are only a few GPS Locators available, you’ll need to use them sparingly to avoid having one at a time of need. You can always claim one back from a spot, but rather than having to backtrack, keep on your person at all times to avoid the chance of losing your life to a random occurrence.

While you may not have the best time playing portable, Sons of the Forest is a spooky time for everyone involved. Learning the small intricacies of your time on the island is an important part of the game and the key to surviving the cannibalistic folks that are hoping to have you for dinner.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023