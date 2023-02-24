How to Dig Up the Grave in Sons of the Forest

Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest has plenty of features for you to get used to whether it’s the multiplayer functionality or simply surviving in the large-open world. No matter what you are doing within the game you may eventually stumble across slightly unexpected areas that beep on your GPS as you get closer. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to dig up a grave in Sons of the Forest.

Digging Up a Grave in Sons of the Forest

In order to dig up the grave you will have to proceed to purple markers on the map and when you are nearing these areas you will start to get a beeping sound on your GPS device. The purple marker indicates an area with important items and some of those are graves. However, it is not as simple as reaching the area and interacting to dig up the grave.

You will need to bring a shovel with you to actually dig up the grave. When you have successfully acquired a shovel you can bring it with you to the gravesite and go to the ground which is barren in the area. When here all you have to do is click the left mouse button to use the shovel and start digging the grave up.

Where to Get a Shovel in Sons of the Forest?

You will not be able to craft the shovel in Sons of the Forest so you have to do some exploring in order to actually find it. The shovel is specifically in one of the caves and it is the one that is almost dead-center in the middle of the map. Go to the cave and then begin exploring, you will want to bring as many resources as you can with you such as the Rebreather — it can be a tough cave to navigate.

When you reach the shovel in the cave, it will be held by a dead miner who is leaning up against the side of a rock sitting down. It is now your destiny to take this shovel and use it in other interesting ways like digging up a grave in the world. After you get the shovel it will be a great idea to explore the map with your friends and search for the graves to dig up.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023