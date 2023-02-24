Image: Endnight Games

In Sons of the Forest, knowing where to find food, as well as identifying which are safe for consumption is just as vital as building a tent and getting your hand on weapons. But how can you get food in the game? With that said, here’s how to get food in Sons of the Forest.

How to Get Food in Sons of the Forest

In true Survival fashion, you will be able to find food in Sons of the Forest by finding fallen consumables in the ground all over its biomes or by hunting wildlife. With that said, although you can eat your catches or findings right away, it is highly recommended that you cook the meat beforehand, which you can do by first building a fireplace and then placing the selected items on it.

For those still in the early portion of the game, you can find food easily by going into the wild or by crafting a makeshift spear and then following the many small rivers running through the island, most of which will be filled with fish.

How to Build a Campfire in Sons of the Forest

You can build a fireplace in Sons of the Forest by first opening your Emergency Kit to get the lighter. Once you do that, get two sticks and turn your camera to the floor, before placing them in the area featuring the icon. Now that the sticks are on the ground, just use your lighter to lift up the flame.

Once the fire is lit, you will be able to cook your catch, be it an animal or a fish by holding E and then picking them among your inventory. It’s important to point out that the meat will not be cooked instantly, so it may take a while in order for it to be ready for consumption.

To recap, here’s how to build a fireplace in Sons of the Forest:

Get a lighter by opening your Emergency Kit.

Grab two sticks.

Place the sticks on the floor.

Interact with them in order to light the fire.

Interact with the Campfire in order to cook your catch.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023