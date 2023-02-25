Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest is a survival horror game that has been gaining a lot of popularity as of late. One of the game’s best features is the ability to trade or transfer items with friends, which can be helpful when attempting to complete missions or survive the unforgiving world. While the game also lets you drop items, trading them is usually better to avoid getting your things snatched by the wrong person. Here’s how to trade or transfer items with friends in Sons of the Forest!

How to Trade Items with Friends in Sons of the Forest

To trade items with friends, the players must face each other directly. If they are not facing each other, they cannot trade. Once the players are close to each other, a button prompt will appear on-screen that allows them to give items to the other player. Both players must accept the trade by pressing the “E” button together to start trading.

Once they do, they’ll be able to transfer and share resources with each other from their backpack. It is also important to note that not all items can be traded. Players can only transfer certain things, such as processed food and medical supplies. While the trading system is off-limits when it comes to high-value items, this still can be a helpful way to ensure that both players have enough food and supplies to survive.

That sums up everything you need to know about how to give items to your friend in Sons of the Forest. Overall, trading items with friends in Sons of the Forest is relatively straightforward.

All the players have to do is make sure they are directly next to each other, and then they can transfer items by pressing the prompt button together. While you’re here, make sure you know how to get the shotgun to ensure you have a powerful weapon to help you fight off the cannibals when exploring the world.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023