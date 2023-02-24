Where to Get the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest

Image: Endnight Games Ltd

To increase your odds of survival in Sons of the Forest, getting your hands on a gun or two is a major component of ensuring you live to see another day. When it comes to some of these weapons, you may get lucky enough to stumble on them while you’re exploring the massive island that you’ve been trapped on. Make sure that you’ve got plenty of Zipline Rope because you’re going to need it if you plan on embarking on the adventure of a lifetime while searching out the location of the Shotgun.

Where Is The Shotgun Located In Sons of the Forest?

When exploring these lands, you’ll want to make your way toward the location on the map shown above. Once you are here, bring out your GPS Tracker, as you’ll need to search for a GPS Locator that will point you in the direction of the Shotgun. You’ll also want to ensure that you’ve claimed a Shovel of your own, as you’ll need to do some digging to get your hands on it.

Once you have arrived at the location shown above, bring out the shovel and start digging at the unmarked grave in this spot. Once you have cleared away enough dirt, examine the coffin beneath your feet to see and snag the Shotgun. Just make sure to not get too crazy with it, as there is very limited ammo in this world.

While devastating up close, the Shotgun is not suited for long-range combat against the creatures this land possesses. Make sure that you’ve gotten your hands on plenty of other weapons if you’re planning on taking enemies on from afar.

If you’re lucky enough to have claimed a Backpack while adventuring in the wilds, you’ll have plenty of space to store some extra materials that may be beneficial to your newly found weapon, including more ammo as you come across it, and even a Shotgun Rail if you can craft it.

While it may be fun to play around with this new toy, keep an eye on your general health to ensure you don’t meet a quick demise at the hands of nature. Learn how to craft a Drying Rack so you can keep your clothes dry, and your chances of survival at an all-time high.

