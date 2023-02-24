Image: Endnight Games

Sons of the Forest has a variety of tools for you to utilize in the world and of course, many players are searching for guns in order to protect themselves too. Whether you are on the hunt for something that will keep you safe at close range or something that deals with more distance — we will have you covered. This article will take you through how to get guns in Sons of the Forest.

All Guns in Sons of the Forest

How to Get Your Character a Pistol in Sons of the Forest

You will be able to get the pistol in Sons of the Forest by navigating to the middle-left northwest side of the map. There will be an area where the water flows into the ocean through a sand-filled bay-like area. You can swim out to a boat from here that has the pistol on it for you to pick up, just be sure to watch out for the sharks while getting there.

Getting the Stun Gun in Sons of the Forest

As for the Stun Gun, you can find this by heading directly to the north of the map close to the center of the map. When you reach the top of the map, look along the left side of the shoreline and you will observe a cave to enter where the land surrounds the corner of it. Proceed into the cave and the Stun Gun will be yours in no time.

How to Get the Shotgun in Sons of the Forest

The Shotgun can be acquired by heading to the northwest corner grave site and digging this up with a shovel. The area isn’t directly at the northwest corner of the map but instead just diagonally away from the corner within a forest clearing. There will be a purple marker for you to follow which will lead you to the exact location, the beeping leads you to the grave with the Shotgun.

There are plenty of weapons for you to get busy finding in Sons of the Forest no matter where you are on the beautiful but terrifying island.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023