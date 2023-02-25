How to Get the Katana in Sons of the Forest

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

A significant part of survival in Sons of the Forest is being able to defend yourself against any potential attacks from hostile enemies within the forest, so finding weapons as soon as possible should be top of the list of priorities. Luckily, there are several weapons you’ll find scattered around the extensive map, but the Katana is a significant one to aim for should you want to brave the challenge of finding it.

As is the way of getting any high-tier item within Sons of the Forest, you should prepare to face a number of enemies while collecting the Katana, so it’s better not to go into the mission empty-handed. So, if you’re well-equipped and prepared to embark on the mission, read on to find out how to get ahold of the Katana to protect yourself.

Where is the Katana in Sons of the Forest?

You’ll need to head to the southeast of the map to start the treacherous journey to gather the Katana, which will lead you to a cave entrance by a large body of water. Although this looks like a standard cave, it feels more like an underground bunker as you enter. You’ll need the Maintenance Key Card to access the room where the Katana is tucked away, so it’s best to grab that beforehand.

The Katana is located on the second level of the underground bunker, so you’ll need to navigate to the stairwell and travel downward to a different room. However, be warned that the bunker will contain a few enemies you’ll need to take down before progressing.

Once you enter a dimly lit room that looks like a living space, you’ll see the Katana on a table between two sofas. You can walk up to it and pick it up to immediately switch it to your active weapon. While it doesn’t have as much range as a gun, it’s a fast and powerful weapon that still puts a bit of distance between you and your enemies.

As you’re in this bunker, you’ll also trigger a cutscene that explores the game’s central storyline, so not only will you acquire a fast, light weapon to use in combat, but you’ll also gain valuable insight into the plot.

