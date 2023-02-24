Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sons of the Forest is a new survival game that is extremely difficult to understand. Once you get going, it is fun, but even knowing how to equip items and weapons is a puzzle. To set up camp and fend off enemies, you need to know how to equip items and weapons in Sons of the Forest.

Sons of the Forest Equipping, Explained

Equipping anything in Sons of the Forest is a challenge. Like knowing where to find rope, equipping items and weapons is not explained to you.

There are two ways to equip things in Sons of the Forest. The first is by opening your inventory. The second is by picking things up.

How to Open Your Inventory in Sons of the Forest

To open your inventory in Sons of the Forest, you need to press the I button or down on the d-pad. This will open up your entire inventory.

With your inventory open, hover over any item you have, and you’ll see the button prompt to equip it. Once you press the button, you’ll equip it and immediately exit your inventory menu.

If you want to equip your items in an easier way, then use your backpack. To use your backpack, hold the I button or hold down on the d-pad. This will bring up all of the items in your backpack which works like a more mobile inventory option space.

To adjust what is on your backpack, open your inventory and select your backpack. With your backpack in the middle of the inventory, you can add and remove items. With all of the items you want quick access to equipped to your backpack, you can pull out your backpack at any time and equip things faster.

How to Pick Things Up in Sons of the Forest

The second way to equip things in Sons of the Forest is to simply pick them up. Similar to how the inventory and the backpack work, to pick up an item, you need to hold the button prompt on the screen. If you tap it, the item will be added to your inventory.

This works with items like sticks as well as berries and other consumables. Tap them to add them to your inventory and hold the button down to consume it or equip it.

