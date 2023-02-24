How to Get Rope in Sons of the Forest

Collecting materials and crafting in Sons of the Forest is essential to your survival, and sometimes you’ll have to search high and low to locate the items you need. Since a considerable amount of crafting recipes will require things you might not have on hand, you should expect to spend a lot of time looking for them and potentially putting your life at risk in the process.

With any survival game, rope plays a significant role in crafting, so you’ll rely heavily on finding it around the map and collecting as much as possible when you can. That said, it’s not any easier to collect, so read on to find out where you can track it down.

Where to Find Rope in Sons of the Forest

There are two types of rope in Sons of the Forest, regular and zipline. For a player looking to explore cave systems and gather items located below, zipline rope is essential to collect. However, the pair can sometimes be found in the same crafting recipe, too, so you must be on the lookout for two separate items rather than just the umbrella term ‘rope.’

Luckily, there are several locations you can explore to find both types of rope. If you’re looking for standard rope, you’ll need to look for a coil symbol, whereas zipline rope has a figure 8 symbol, so they are relatively easy to separate when placed side by side. The following list states each location you can find rope.

Crash Site

Empty camps

Beach/Waterways

Edge of cliffs

Caves

Generally, it’s best to search locations with signs of civilization, so searching abandoned containers at camps and the crash site might have a few valuable items to collect. As for beaches and cliffs, exploring the edges of the coast or cliff may hold some resources left by people too. Caves will usually hide rope by the entrance or around skeletons. So if you’re constantly exploring, you’ll realize rope isn’t in short supply.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023