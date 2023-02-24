What is Cash Used for in Sons of the Forest?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

So, you want to know what cash is used for in Sons of the Forest, eh? Usually, cash in video games is the most important thing to get. In Sons of the Forest, cash isn’t so rare or important.

How to Use Cash in Sons of the Forest

In Sons of the Forest, there is a lot of green (get it, because of the forest?). One of the types of green you’ll come across is cash. And instead of cash being important and something you’ll want to hold onto, Sons of the Forest makes cash a joke.

The only use cash has in Sons of the Forest is as kindling for a fire. That’s right. Since you are on an island full of cannibals, money doesn’t really have a use.

Cash and leaves are used for the same things. While leaves are much more common than cash, the cash you do find can only be used to start fires and keep them going. Cash is rare, but it is pretty much useless.

As far as we know, cash isn’t used for anything else in Sons of the Forest. If you really want to, you can hold onto your cash just in case there is some use for it later on.

You can get GPS Locators and use them to progress the story to see if cash is used later on, but as far as we know, if you are in a pinch, you can use cash to quickly create a fire.

If you’re done getting cash and knowing how to use it, you might want to check out how to get guns. While the melee weapons you start with and can craft are useful, nothing scares cannibals away like a shotgun blast to the face.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023