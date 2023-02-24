Can You Die From Being Hungry, Thirsty, Tired, or Cold in Sons of the Forest?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sons of the Forest is a survival game which means you will eventually get hungry, thirsty, tired, and even cold. Regardless of the difficulty you chose, the elements will get to you and force you to get hungry, thirsty, tired, and cold. The question is, can you die in Sons of the Forest for being too fatigued for too long?

Does Hunger, Thirst, Tiredness, and Cold Kill You in Sons of the Forest?

Yes, being hungry, thirsty, tired, and cold can kill you in Sons of the Forest. However, it will take a few days for these negative effects to get to you.

On the first day, if you are hungry, thirsty, tired, and/or cold, you’ll simply lose stamina. With less stamina, you won’t be able to fight or run as well or as long. Stamina is important, but your life is more important.

To survive in Sons of the Forest, you need to manage your stats. To keep your hunger in check, eat berries and hunt for wildlife like squirrels and fish. To keep your thirst in check, you can eat berries and eventually make a rain catcher.

To keep your tired level up, make sure you are sleeping in your shelter. To stay warm, only visit the cold areas sparingly, bring warm clothes, and stay by the fire.

How Does Death Work in Sons of the Forest?

Death can be as confusing as knowing how to equip items. Death in Sons of the Forest works similarly to a Soulsborne game in that you can die once and get all of your supplies back by grabbing your pack.

However, if you die again within the same day or a day or two after, you will need to restart from your last save. With that said, make sure you are saving as often as you can.

If you die from hunger, thirst, tiredness, or cold, you will need to start over from a previous save as well. So, keep everything in check by building shelters and maybe even a drying rack.

