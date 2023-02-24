Image: Endnight Games

When it comes to surviving in the Sons of the Forest, not only do you need to worry about the cannibals on the island trying to kill you but also about securing water to survive off of. Finding clean water on the island can be hard but making a rain catcher can make it easier. Let’s go over how to make a rain catcher in Sons of the Forest.

How to Build a Rain Catcher in Sons of the Forest

Since this is a sequel to The Forest, a lot of the previous games crafting recipes have been brought over to Sons of the Forest. However, it does not seem like a Rain Catcher can currently be crafted in Sons of the Forest.

Since Sons of the Forest is in early access at the moment, it is not hard to believe that a lot of craftable items will be missing currently. However, that does not mean that a rain catcher will not be added in with a future update.

Related: Sons of the Forest Full Game Release Date: When Does Early Access End?

If you want to go ahead and stockpile items that will most likely be used in a rain catcher, you will want to make sure you hold onto a few turtle shells and secure yourself a way of getting rope easily.

Turtle shells were used in The Forest to hold water so it makes since that building something might require them as well as some rope to hold it all together.

What you can do at the moment is track down a source of fresh water and put your base down next to it. Luckily, you have a GPS that will make finding fresh water much easier. Just pull up your GPS and look for a river or lake on the map.

Unlike The Forest, any freshwater sources of water like lakes and rivers are completely safe to drink without the need to boil them first. There are also plenty of plants like berries and various flowers that will give you plenty of water on the go.

Once you do manage to find a river and set up your base, you will want to go ahead and save your game so you don’t have to make that trek or build your base if you die or the game closes for some reason.

Just make sure you don’t wander too far from your base and get lost or else you might have a hard time making your way back to the same lake with the size of the map. Fully exploring the area around your base might also yield some valuable resources, so sticking close isn’t a bad idea.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023