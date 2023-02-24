How to Get Zipline Rope in Sons of the Forest

Image: Endnight Games Ltd

If you’re looking to travel quickly in Sons of the Forest, or get across large gaps that would normally be impossible to cross, the Zipline Rope could be a lifesaver in more ways than one. Not only will you need to keep some of this on your person if you’re hoping to unlock some specific items, but you may need to it to make the most daring of escapes when times get rough. But, is this item really that hard to come across, or are you just looking in the wrong locations? Let’s find out where to get some Zipline Rope.

Where To Find Zipline Rope In Sons of the Forest

There are a few different ways that you can find Zipline Rope, but the easiest way to do it is to start searching different camps that are around the map. As you approach these locations, make sure that you’re well-armed just in case of a confrontation that leads to you becoming stew meat.

Check crates, especially, as there is a good chance that there may be some Zipline Rope waiting for you to take it. However, if you want a guaranteed chance of it, follow this next tip, as it may work out to be the fastest way to get your hands on these amazing items quickly.

Find a spot that happens to house a 3D printer, much like what you would use to create Tech Armor. You will not need blueprints to make items in this world, as long as you have access to a PC and the 3D Printer. However, you will need plenty of Resin to create these Grappling Hooks, so raid any dens you can find in search of it.

Once you have gotten your hands on some Resin, fill up the basin and start printing Grappling Hooks. After this, access your inventory and combine the Grappling Hook that you just created with some rope, by clicking and holding on to the gear in the right corner of the bag. Once this has been completely assembled, you’ll have another Zipline Rope ready to go for yourself, or your friends if you’re feeling generous.

Make sure that you’re keeping yourself well-rested and well-fed to avoid any complications while stuck on this deserted island. Otherwise, there’s a great chance that you’re going to end up becoming a tasty treat for someone else to claim as food.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023