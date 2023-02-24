How to Make Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest

Image: Endnight Games

Nothing seems more endgame in Sons of the Forest than getting the most high-tech of gear. So it shouldn’t be surprising that everyone is going after the Tech armor to make their survival just that much easier. However, getting this armor is no easy task. Let’s go over how to get Tech armor for yourself in Sons of the Forest.

How to Craft Tech Armor in Sons of the Forest

Since Tech armor is the most advanced set of armor you can make in the game, it is going to be a bit difficult to craft for yourself. The first thing you are going before you can craft yourself a set of Tech armor is a 3D printer.

You can find a 3D printer in some of the various high-tech facilities around the island. Most of these facilities are accessed via a cave or by digging up a hole in the ground. These will normally contain a bunch of quality resources like duct tape and wire, as well as a 3D printer and some resin for it.

You will need to raid a bunch of these facilities for their resin since each piece of armor takes a decent amount of resin to craft. Once you have a nice stockpile of resin, you will want to make your way to a 3D printer and make a few pieces of tech mesh.

For each piece of tech armor you want to craft you will need a piece of tech mesh, a circuit board, duct tape, and wire. This will get you a single piece of armor per craft with six pieces of tech armor needed to cover your whole body.

You would assume that since this armor has the highest cost of all the armor in the game at the moment that it would be the best armor you can get. However, that couldn’t be further from the truth. many players have reported that the Tech armor is not worth the cost.

The Tech armor doesn’t block much more damage than the other medium-tier armor in the game and it seems to break after a few hits. The only way Tech armor is useful is if it bugs out and becomes indestructible.

You would be better off spending your high-end resources to craft yourself some of the better guns in the game than the Tech armor. At least they will make defending yourself easier than the Tech armor will.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023