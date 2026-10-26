A man told his 36-year-old friend that if he’s still trying to be the coolest guy in the room, maybe high school was his peak

A 36-year-old man said he finally reached his limit with a friend who refuses to move past his high school glory days, leading to a confrontation that has left the two barely speaking. He said his friend acts as though he is still navigating the social hierarchy of their teenage years.

The man shared the story in a post on Reddit’s r/AmItheAsshole forum, explaining that his friend brings up stories from back then every time they hang out. He said the friend discusses old classmates, parties, and his status as if they are all still competing for some imaginary popularity title.

Things get worse when the two drive past groups of high schoolers. According to the man, his friend uses those moments to brag about having dated the most popular girl in school back then and to claim he was the most sought-after guy in his class.

The man said it feels embarrassing to sit in a car as middle-aged men and listen to these stories on repeat. When his friend started boasting again during a drive, he finally told him to grow up, adding that at 36, “nobody cares who the popular guy was in high school.”

The friend responded by accusing him of being jealous because he had not been as popular back then. The man then told him that if he is still trying to prove he is the coolest guy in the room at 36, maybe high school was the peak of his life.

The friend got upset, and the two have not really spoken since. The man said he understands that people enjoy reminiscing, but believes his friend genuinely still acts like the same teenager. He does not regret making the point, even if he has some doubt about his delivery.

The situation sparked discussion on Reddit, where many commenters agreed the friend appears stuck living in the past. Some said that peaking in high school is a real phenomenon, and that it can be a difficult chapter for some people to close. Holding onto the past can strain even long friendships, as one man found during a reunion that went sour after 10 years apart.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the friend’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a Reddit post.

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