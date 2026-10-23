A TikTok user’s dating advice video went viral after he suggested women remove photos showcasing their accomplishments from their dating profiles, claiming the pictures could lead men to reject them. As first highlighted by The Daily Dot, @shane.wilson0712 shared the advice in a TikTok that has since racked up over 30 million views.

In his video, @shane.wilson0712 urged women to listen to his insights, claiming that while women might use these pictures to highlight their drive and dedication, men could be put off by them. He explained that these photos come with “a level of preconceived ideas on our part,” which he said shapes the expectations men have about that type of person.

He went on to argue that men might dismiss women based on these assumptions without giving them a real chance, even if the woman does not fit the stereotype. He acknowledged that men’s preconceived notions about a woman’s successes could influence how they see her, and doubled down on his advice so women would not miss out on men who might have otherwise swiped right.

The creator wrapped up his video by saying he was trying to offer some insight into the male perspective. He added that women could decide what they wanted to do with that information, leaving the choice in their hands. His advice joins a wave of TikTok dating takes about photos, including a warning that men liking photos aren’t real options.

The comments section on his video quickly turned into a debate, showing a wide range of reactions to his advice. One commenter compared it to an adult having to “pretend to lose a board game with a small toddler” to avoid hurting the child’s feelings, suggesting women were being asked to play down their achievements.

Another commenter offered a different viewpoint, explaining why women post those photos in the first place. They wrote that women share their accomplishments “to weed out the men that feel threatened by the success of a woman.” The commenter also asked why women should make themselves small to attract men who resent their accomplishments, adding, “We don’t want those men.”

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