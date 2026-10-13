A McDonald’s manager says a high schooler gave him $35 for a $7 or $8 order, and said ‘they ain’t teaching them the same stuff I grew up on’

A McDonald’s manager says a high schooler paid for a $7 or $8 meal with $35 and then asked whether that was enough. As first highlighted by BroBible, Jacob Smeltzer (@krazeyjakey) manages a McDonald’s location right by a high school and shared the story in a TikTok.

Recommended Videos

In the TikTok, which has over 100,000 views, Smeltzer says a student ordered a meal that came to about $7 or $8. After he gave the total, he says, the student handed over $35 and asked if it was enough.

Smeltzer said he repeated that the meal cost only $7 or $8, and the student reportedly looked confused and asked again whether it was enough. He questioned what students are being taught in math class now, saying “they ain’t teaching them the same stuff I grew up on.”

Fast food counter exchanges often become online talking points, as nearly empty Chipotle dressing cups showed. Smeltzer’s video drew a wave of replies from viewers sharing similar experiences. Some pointed to students relying on AI tools like ChatGPT for homework as a possible reason for weaker math skills.

Others suggested kids do not get enough practice with real-world scenarios, with one commenter writing, “Kids need to play monopoly more.” Several commenters also said teenagers often have trouble handling coins.

One commenter said their 17-year-old did not know the different coins to give change. Another said they saw teens at a coffee shop trying to work out what a dime was worth.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the student’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video. The student has not been identified.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy