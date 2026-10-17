A medical rep says his boss tried to get him fired for skipping an important client. Then the boss called a 4:30 p.m. meeting on a Friday

A medical representative shared a story on Reddit claiming his manager tried to get him fired, only to end up losing his own job instead. As detailed by u/Manky_Fork in the r/pettyrevenge community, the situation started when the manager confronted him about a supposed failure to visit a key client. The poster said he believed there had long been tension between them, largely because he took over a territory the manager previously handled.

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The conflict centered on a client listed by initials. According to the poster, the manager insisted he had skipped a meeting with an important client, and when the manager checked with a doctor named Rob, Rob said he had never met the representative.

The poster said the mix-up had a simple explanation. The client he had been visiting was Rob’s sister, Rachel, who now shares both his initial and his last name after returning to her maiden name following a divorce.

A late Friday meeting proved to be the final straw

When the representative explained the mix-up, the manager reportedly became flustered and insisted Rachel still went by her married name. “Needless to say I got the day off and ended up playing golf,” the poster wrote.

The situation took a turn for the worse for the manager when he called a meeting for the entire team at 4:30 PM on a Friday. According to the poster, the employees contacted corporate, and the manager was fired. The original poster said they all “lived happily ever after” and that he had no regrets about how it played out.

The story drew tens of thousands of upvotes, along with comments from people who have dealt with similar issues. It joins other viral accounts of managers acting on workplace grudges, like a boss snubbing a departing employee. One user shared, “I had a supervisor that was a complete tool.” The same user added, “His interpersonal skills were non-existent and he managed by fear.”

Other users said bad managers often create problems just to feel important. One commenter wrote, “Sometimes they really don’t know what they are doing at all.” The commenter added that such bosses call pointless meetings, no matter the timing, so they have a story to tell their own boss.

Another commenter shared a positive experience involving a manager who stood up for them. The commenter said a recruiter was not willing to hire them as a permanent employee, but their manager pushed for it. “My manager insisted and I’ve been there almost 10 years,” they wrote.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the manager’s side of the story, as this account comes solely from a Reddit post. The claims are based entirely on the original poster’s account.

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