Employee handed in his resignation to start a better career, then his boss decided to get revenge in the most petty way possible

A guy is going viral on Reddit after he shared the story of his boss, who he claimed gave everyone a free meal except for him because he was on his notice period. According to Daily Dot, the person shared that he had told his boss he was leaving for better prospects, but the boss did not take it lightly, and it appears that his being snubbed by the food was a weird attempt at revenge.

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The Redditor, u/Lazy-Combination5253, posted a story about his boss getting revenge on him, claiming this happened because he was leaving the job and serving his notice period. He declared that he handed in his resignation to his boss on the 9th of June and was about to leave the job on the 12th of June, but on the same day, it appears that his boss gave everyone a treat except him. The Redditor claimed that his boss didn’t seem to react and remained cool when he handed in his resignation, but later, other employees told him that the boss was unenthusiastic about his decision.

The Redditor stated, “When I put my notice in, my boss was fine to my face, but apparently upset and bitter that I’m taking a lot of SAP knowledge with me. His true feelings got back to me, of course, because people talk. He randomly decided to buy everyone lunch today for our good performance the last few months; I was intentionally left out since my last day is Friday. Free lunch isn’t a big deal; it was an unexpected surprise for everyone else.”

So, was it an ideal move from his boss to show displeasure?

The employee wasn’t unfairly fired from his position; he resigned. As the story went viral, people had differing opinions on the matter. One wrote in the Redditor’s support, “Wow, if people quit from my company on good terms, I always take them out for lunch on their last day. This is petty as hell and embarrassing for him.” Another one stated, “Bosses being petty is so lame. Like, they make multitudes what we do; there’s little reason for them to be that pissed someone is leaving.”

Apart from support, it looks like some justified the boss’s frustration, saying, “SAP knowledge is a big deal so I wouldn’t want to lose a worker with that knowledge, but that just is so s***** on your boss’s part !!!” Another one added, “That speak more about your boss than anything else. It is fair for him to be unhappy and frustrated for you leaving, but end of the day he should know you are doing what is best for you and should be more thankful about it.”

It’s not like the person was brutally snubbed after years of support, but in my opinion, the employee should have been given a one last hurrah. Even though the company is not mentioned, nor are the names of the employee and the boss, the authenticity of this case remains unclear. But it appears the topic prompted many to share similar stories in the comments.

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