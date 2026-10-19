A Michigan man yelled at the older driver who hit his truck. Then he saw her sobbing, hugged her, and pulled her bumper off himself

Frank McCloud was heading home when he got into a minor car accident. His initial response had been anger, but when he saw how upset the elderly driver of the other car was, he immediately stepped forward to comfort her. His TikTok video of the situation got hundreds of thousands of views and a lot of praise, as people saw him calm her down, assure her, and pull off her damaged bumper himself so that she could get home safely.

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The Michigan content creator told his viewers that the accident happened because “This woman was pulling out of a parking lot and i think her vision was blocked by another vehicle.” However, he had a very simple message for everyone: “Be kind to people. material things do not matter.”

Frank’s video starts with the older lady sobbing and apologizing, but he tells her, “It’s not a big deal. Hey, it’s not too bad, actually. Come here and look. It’s just your bumper. It’s not the wheel or anything. Look, sorry I yelled at you when I got out. I was a little angry. It’s okay.” He shows her that his wheel is only slightly scratched and tells her, “I’m not worried about my truck at all, ma’am.” He gives her a hug, temporarily hangs her bumper, and then guides her to a parking lot to “hang out” for a minute.

McCloud stayed with her until she calmed down

Once at the parking lot, Frank talked to her husband, Tom, to assure him that everything was fine and everyone was safe. Then, as she told him she thought she had been clear when she turned onto the road, he used his toolkit to remove her car’s bumper because it was completely disconnected on one side.

@mcnasty313 Got into an accident on the way home from work today. This woman was pulling out of a parking lot and i think her vision was blocked by another vehicle. Ill let you watch to see what happened exactly. Be kind to people ❤️ material things do not matter. #accident #fyp #meta #smartglasses #kindness ♬ original sound – Mcnasty313

Through it all, he kept reassuring her, telling her, “It’s okay. I promise. It happens. I’m so sorry. It happens, ma’am.” The video ended with him loading the bumper and screws into the back of her Ford. When she asks what she could do for him, he brushes it off, saying, “You’re fine. I’m not worried about it. These… like I said, these wheels are old. They are all scratched up.”

Frank’s viewers only had praise for him. One TikToker noted, “Everyone is human, to lose your cool then realize that you lost your cool. then to take care of her like that. They call them accidents for a reason. As a mom, thank you.” Another person shared, “I worked on claims and let me tell you, there are not many people as nice as you. Thank you for being a decent human being to this distraught woman. She will never forget this kindness.”

A third comment read, “You are AMAZING. clearly she was super distraught, she needed you to do exactly what you did. if you would have stayed angry it would have exacerbated the situation.”

Lindner Center of Hope wrote that, per Kori Miller, kindness is a “benevolent and helpful action intentionally directed towards another person,” motivated by a genuine desire to help rather than a need for a reward, much like the stranger at Sam’s Club who asked only for a handshake after helping an older man. The center notes that kindness plays a vital role in community building and can help reduce stress by lowering cortisol levels, and that acts of kindness can create a “positive feedback loop” that benefits the giver’s well-being too.

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