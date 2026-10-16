A stranger helped an older man with a cane load heavy groceries at Sam’s Club, and when the man asked ‘I owe you anything?’ he had one request

Recently, a moment of kindness by wanmagic1 went viral on TikTok, getting over 6.6 million views. The TikToker often roams a Sam’s Club parking lot with the goal of “Helping strangers one act at a time.” However, this specific instance, where he stepped up to assist an older man struggling with his groceries, resonated, in part, because of the man’s reaction.

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In the video, the TikToker approaches the older man by a pickup truck, asking, “You need any help lifting the heavy items?” The man is trying to pull a cooler with his cane from the bed while leaning heavily against the car for support. His cart is filled with full cases of items. The man responds, “I can sure use it.” The TikToker calmly says, “I got you, sir. I can grab that. I’ll grab that for you. Just tell me where you want everything at. How you doing, sir?”

The man responds to wanmagic1 with a slight smile, “I’m doing pretty good. I’m doing better now that you’re helping me. Appreciate it.” The TikToker makes quick work of loading everything, while the old man loads up his perishables in the cooler. As they finish, the older man asks, “I owe you anything?” The creator simply tells him, “No, you don’t owe me nothing. Just shake my hand.” The older man looks moved, and as he reaches out for a firm handshake, he says, “Appreciate it, man.”

TikTok responded with support and appreciation. One user noted, “no politics. no religion. no racism or resentment. just one man helping another. that’s what it takes to break the cycle.” Another viewer commented, “’no, you don’t owe me anything. Just shake my hand’ was powerful to me.”

Other reactions emphasized the beauty of the gesture, with users writing, “THIS IS COMMUNITY,” “Human kindness is a wonderful thing,” and “Thank you for being kind in a cruel world.” Some users also pointed out the simplicity of the act, stating, “See it’s not that hard to be respectful of each other. That’s all I want for our Country.”

Not everyone was won over, with some viewers questioning whether the moment needed to be filmed at all. One wrote, “Be even better if he didn’t feel the need to record.” Small acts of help from strangers have gone viral before, including a passenger who fixed a broken airplane bathroom fixture and got showered with snacks by a grateful flight attendant.

According to Forbes, research has linked kindness to real benefits for the person doing it. A meta-analysis of over 200 studies involving more than 198,000 participants found that kindness is linked to positive outcomes for the giver, including better physical health and improved psychological functioning. As Orion Jean, the 2021 Time Kid of the Year, once said, “Kindness is a choice and while we can’t force others to be kind, we can be kind ourselves and hope to inspire other people.”

Additionally, the outlet noted that in smaller communities, like a workplace, acts of kindness can improve engagement and accountability.

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