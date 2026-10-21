A motorcyclist was pulled over after a stranger on another bike popped a wheelie, then told she’d get the ticket unless she named the rider

A New Jersey motorcyclist’s traffic stop has gone viral after footage appeared to show officers threatening her with a ticket unless she identified another rider who had popped a wheelie. The rider, Erika, who posts as @ysabelvx_, shared the helmet camera footage on TikTok and Instagram, where it has drawn over two million views.

As seen in the video, a police cruiser pulls out in front of Erika on what appears to be a freeway. After she pulls over, the first officer to approach asks for the other rider’s identification or information. He tells her, “I won’t do anything on you,” and orders her to “stop b-llsh–ting.” A second officer then asks whether she was the one doing the wheelie.

Erika denies it, but the officers continue to press her about the other rider. The first officer insists there is “no shot” the two don’t know each other if they were riding together. He offers not to issue her “a single ticket” if she helps, but warns that he will otherwise “issue you everything in the book.” Erika says she does not know the rider and is on her way home, prompting the officer to reply, “I’m not gonna play these games.”

The officer kept insisting she knew the other rider

After collecting her license and registration and questioning her about her license plate, the officers walk back to their car. When Erika pulls out her phone, an officer orders her to put it away, saying she “could be texting someone to come here and come kill us.”

When the second officer returns, he continues to insist she is connected to the other rider and asks about the make of his bike. Erika repeats that she doesn’t know him and wasn’t riding with him. The officer then tells her, “You guys were cooking down the highway,” to which she responds that she was not even speeding. He counters that the two would not have been together if they weren’t “cooking.”

The officer then appears to say that she was pulled over because of the other rider. When Erika says that isn’t fair, the officer claims it is both her fault and the other rider’s fault before handing her a citation.

Many viewers questioned the officer’s approach in the comments. On TikTok, one user wrote that the officer admitted to pulling her over “because of what someone else did.” Another asked whether the threat to throw the book at her amounted to coercion or intimidation.

On Instagram, one commenter called the ticket “retaliation” for not sharing information. Another claimed the officer could not legally cite her over a vehicle she was not responsible for.

According to Jersey Coast Law, New Jersey officers need “reasonable articulable suspicion” to make a traffic stop. This means they must be able to point to something specific they observed, such as a traffic violation, rather than a hunch.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the officers’ side of the story, as this account originates solely from Erika’s social media posts.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy