A passenger says a flight attendant snapped ‘you need to be patient’ when she asked for a cup of ice, making other flyers turn and stare

A passenger says a flight attendant snapped at her after she politely asked for a cup of ice, and the moment has stayed with her for more than a year. She says the response was sharp enough that other people on board turned to look.

Jenny, who posts on TikTok as @vibrantsuntravels, shared the story in a video that has drawn hundreds of thousands of views. The clip gained wider attention after it was highlighted by BroBible.

In the video, Jenny says she asked a flight attendant for a cup of ice, only to be told, “YOU NEED TO BE PATIENT.” She says everyone turned to look at her as she sat there chewing in stunned silence, trying to process what had just happened.

Plenty of viewers had their own drink cart stories

Jenny says the exchange happened over a year ago and still bothers her. “Why is this STILL Living in my head a year later,” the on-screen text reads.

Viewers flooded the comments with their own claimed run-ins with flight attendants. One person said they asked for water and were told, “You’re gonna be difficult aren’t you?” The commenter said they replied, “I didn’t ask you for attitude, I asked for water; do your job please,” and eventually got their water.

Another viewer claimed they were moved to the back of the plane after asking for a seatbelt extender, with crew allegedly repeating, “well still make sure you get your sodas and cookies.” The commenter said they felt the remarks were aimed at their size.

Someone else recalled asking for a Diet Coke five years ago and allegedly being told, “no honey. I have no diets, no Ketos, no paleos.” The commenter said they were left unsure whether the attendant was joking or simply out of stock, and that the moment still bothers them.

One viewer claimed a flight attendant looked them in the eye and asked if they wanted a drink, then said “you need to wait your turn” when they asked for water and pulled the cart past their row. They said no one in that row ever received drinks or snacks. Separately, a disabled United passenger recently said a flight attendant refused her a seat while she felt faint.

One Mile At A Time has suggested a few reasons rude behavior may go unchecked, including the lack of a high-level manager on board and the absence of security cameras to hold staff accountable. The outlet also pointed to the emphasis on safety over service and to low staffing, as many U.S. flights run with only the FAA minimum crew, which can lead to stress and burnout.

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the flight attendant’s or the airline’s side of the story, as this account originates solely from Jenny’s TikTok video.

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