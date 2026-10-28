A server of over 25 years says people ‘simply don’t tip the way they used to,’ and she thinks servers counting their tips online is why

A server and bartender with over 25 years of experience says people are not tipping the way they used to, and she believes the online trend of servers counting their tips may be a big reason why. @millionaire_server_club shared her view in a TikTok video that has drawn tens of thousands of views.

The story gained traction when BroBible reported on the video. “People simply don’t tip the way they used to,” she said, describing a big shift in restaurant culture.

She explained that in her two decades plus in the industry, people used to tip for good service and to be remembered when they came back. Now, she says she is seeing more comments online from people saying they will not tip anymore and should not have to pay servers’ wages.

She thinks tip-counting videos changed how customers see servers

As for why the change is happening, the TikToker speculates it could be connected to servers sharing videos of themselves counting their tips. While she is not telling anyone to stop, she believes people did not understand how much money servers made before those videos. Servers have also shared their smallest tips online, such as a customer’s 22-cent tip on a $75 bill.

She also wonders whether tipping is simply outdated or whether people are just getting tired of it. She closed with a warning that fewer people want to serve and bartend, leaving fewer servers on the floor while customers still expect prompt service. “Either you tip or there’s gonna be less service,” she said.

Survey data points in a similar direction. A 2025 Bankrate study found that a rising number of people hold negative views on tipping, with around 41% believing businesses should pay their employees more instead of relying on tips. About the same number described tipping culture as “out of control.”

A 2026 study published by PopMenu found that 42% of respondents were becoming more comfortable with the idea of skipping the tip altogether, and 44% said they now tip less than they did a year earlier. The 2025 Bankrate study also showed a dip in people who said they always tip at sit-down restaurants, falling from 75% in 2021 to 70% by 2025.

Younger generations appear to be leading the shift. Over 80% of Gen X and Baby Boomer respondents said they always tipped servers, compared with only 43% of Gen Z respondents.

The drop may not be about people thinking servers earn too much, though. A separate 2026 PopMenu survey found that among those cutting back on tips, 70% pointed to budget-tightening as a key reason, around 60% cited rising prices, and 41% said tip fatigue played a role.

The comments section was full of users sharing their frustration with tipping culture. One user asked, “Can’t we all just agree to kill tips and pay a living wage instead?” Another said the only way to end it is to “collectively stop tipping and force employers to pay a fair wage.”

A third commenter said servers had started thinking they deserve tips no matter what, adding, “I’m not tipping for bad service.” Another said they no longer tip based on the bill, arguing that a higher-shelf liquor takes the same effort to pour as a well drink.

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