A server says a customer called her over in the middle of a rush and asked her to explain every one of her tattoos to the table

A server on TikTok named Kelly shared a story about a customer who asked her to explain every one of her tattoos in the middle of a busy rush. Kelly, who goes by @kellybrook.m on TikTok, uses her account to give viewers a look at her life working in a restaurant.

She often shares stories about the situations she runs into on the job. As detailed by The Daily Dot, her latest video focuses on what happens when the restaurant is packed and customers start making requests that eat up her time. The video has drawn tens of thousands of views and a number of comments from viewers who related to it.

Kelly paints a clear picture for viewers. The restaurant is slammed, and she is practically sprinting to keep up with her tables. That is when customers start hitting her with questions, complicated requests, or taking their time figuring out what they want to order.

The requests only got stranger as the video went on

Kelly acts out these moments in her video, starting with a customer flagging her down to say the table is ready to order. It quickly escalates into a table full of demands, from splitting the calamari to asking for separate checks.

She continues by showing how quick questions can get out of hand. In one scenario, a customer asks whether the restaurant’s cattle are “visited by an expert psychiatrist to make sure that they’re happy.” When she does not know, the customer calls her out for not being knowledgeable about the menu.

Customers have every right to ask questions about the menu. However, Kelly’s video highlights how some requests can become frustrating when a server is already juggling a dozen things during a rush to keep every table happy.

The moment that stands out most is one Kelly says actually happened to her. In the video, a customer calls her over and asks, “Can you explain every single one of your tattoos to our table right now?” She said someone made that exact request while the restaurant was in the middle of a full-blown rush.

The comments section filled with other servers who recognized the situations Kelly described and shared their own customer stories. Kelly is far from the only server on TikTok to share a list of ridiculous customer encounters, and the replies suggest her experiences are not isolated incidents.

One commenter recalled a customer asking for a toasted bagel “but make sure it’s toasted.” Another viewer said customers often ask questions that “could be easily answered if they just read the menu.” The same user added that some diners change their order after watching other food go by, even after the kitchen has started making their meal.

Another server described the eighth person at an eight-person table asking about sides after they had been listed for every other guest. The commenter added that it happened while “I can see in my peripheral I’m being triple sat.”

Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the customers’ side of the story, as this account comes solely from a TikTok video. The video does not identify the customer who made the tattoo request.

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