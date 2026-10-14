Server says a customer asked whether she was 16, then made an inappropriate remark after she revealed she was 18

Restaurant workers have long used TikTok to vent about difficult guests, and one server’s latest list of complaints has struck a nerve. A creator named Ellie, who posts ASMR content as @elliesdose.ofasmr, says a customer asked whether she was 16 and then made an inappropriate comment after learning she was 18, as reported by Daily Dot.

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The video has pulled in over two million views, and Ellie tells the stories in her signature whispering style. According to the server, the exchange began when a customer asked whether she had to be 21, since she was serving him wine. Ellie explained that servers in her state can serve alcohol as young as 16, which prompted the man to ask if that was her age.

The customer has not been identified, and the account has not been independently verified. When she told him she was 18, Ellie claims the man looked at her chest several times before saying he “would be all over” her if he were in high school. The TikTok user added that the same table also described her as “very petite.”

Ellie says one table called canned soda tacky and another wanted cottage cheese with a burger

The age question was only the first story on her list. Ellie says another group asked if the restaurant had soda on tap, and when she explained that it only offered cans, they turned the option down and called canned soda “tacky.” The server noted that sealed cans may actually be the more sanitary choice, as fountain machines can be hard to keep clean.

Another customer, per Ellie’s account, wanted cottage cheese with his burger even though the restaurant does not serve it. She explained that the menu is small and changes every week, while the sides usually stay the same, with options like fries or a salad. The diner reportedly refused both and kept insisting on cottage cheese, and Ellie joked that he could bring some from home.

Much of the comment section came from fellow servers who said the stories sounded familiar. Several viewers backed her up on fountain soda, with current and former restaurant workers claiming the machines are rarely cleaned as often as they should be. Others were puzzled by the cottage cheese request, saying they had never seen it offered as a side at any restaurant they had worked at or visited.

Uncomfortable moments with guests do not always stay verbal, as seen in the story about a customer who allegedly grabbed a server’s collar. However, in Ellie’s case, the moment that drew the most attention was a remark made right after the customer asked whether she was 16 and learned she was actually 18.

Rules on how old a server must be to handle alcohol vary from state to state, with some allowing workers well under 21 to bring drinks to the table. Many states set the minimum age for serving alcohol in restaurants below the legal drinking age, which is how a server who cannot legally drink can still pour wine for customers.

The restaurant where Ellie works has not been identified. However, she captioned the clip with a line saying she loves her job, as the video wraps up a list of encounters she presented as some of the most ridiculous moments she has had with customers while working as a server.

Ellie has not said whether she reported the customer to a manager, and a follow-up video could shed light on how the restaurant handled that table.

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