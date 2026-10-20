A server says she kept telling a nervous diner nothing offends her, then topped his bad joke with one of her own she won’t repeat online

A server says her favorite restaurant guests are “fussy” diners and large tables of men, and one table’s nervous joke ended with her telling one of her own. Kalina Isabella, who goes by @kalinaisabella on TikTok, explained her picks in a video that has drawn over a thousand views.

As detailed by the Daily Dot, she said her top guests are the fussy ones. She clarified that she does not mean annoying, picky diners, but guests who know exactly what they want and get right to the point. That makes ordering fast and leaves servers more time for guests who need extra attention.

Her second favorite guests are large tables of men. Big parties can be tough for servers because they often demand a lot of work. However, Kalina said that when a party of men lands in her section, she has a good time, jokes around, and makes good money when the bill arrives.

The table’s joke was not the one that landed

Kalina shared a story about one group of men she served and started joking around with right away. One man asked another at the table to repeat a joke he had just told the group. The man who told it was nervous about offending her, but Kalina kept reminding him that nothing really offends her.

Kalina said the joke turned out to be pretty bad, but she went along with it anyway. She then told a joke of her own, which got a big laugh from the men. However, she would not repeat it to her followers because she thought it was offensive.

Other servers in the comments agreed with her preferences, especially about confident customers who know their orders. One TikToker praised the moment “when you give them menus and they say they already know what they want.” Another commenter wrote, “I have this one regular who always apologizes for being a diva.”

Other servers shared their own favorite types of guests, though many commenters were more interested in Kalina’s unrepeatable joke. One wrote simply, “Tell us the joke.”

Another viewer asked to hear it “in case I ever encounter those kinds of guys at my job.” Plenty of commenters also claimed they would not be offended. One wrote, “I wanna know the joke! You can’t offend me,” while another added, “Yes, we want to hear the joke!”

While Kalina focused on the guests she enjoys, other servers have gone viral for sharing red flags for bad tippers. The comment section showed that many viewers shared Kalina’s take on the customers she enjoys serving. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the details of the interactions described in the video.

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