This server went viral for exposing the habits of cheap customers, but one specific behavior is a guaranteed zero-dollar tip

A Colorado server is going viral after she revealed the signs of diners who do not want to pay a tip and sometimes even consider ways to skip their bill. According to Brobible, she claimed that people sitting alone at the table and ordering a large amount of food are most likely looking for a way to get away without paying their check. She also weighed in on more red flags that nearly guarantee a non-tipper.

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The Virginia-based server named Hannah (@hannah__lynn16) posted a video on her TikTok account with nearly 300,000 views explaining how she can tell whether a person dining is a good tipper. She mentioned that the first sign she noticed was not responding to her greetings. She claimed that when she goes to the table and gets no response to her cheerfulness, she knows their stance right away. She mentioned that another sign that diners may use to avoid tipping or paying the bill is that they start complaining about the food after they have eaten most of it.

Her exact words were, “When I go greet a table, and I’m happy. I’m smiley, and I’m bubbly. “And I ask how they’re doing, and I get zero response,” she also added about the last-minute complaints. “When we’re nearing the end of their dining experience, and they’ve eaten the majority of their food.” They tell me they don’t like it, and they want to send it back.” Hannah then explained when diners usually do it, “Normally, this happens after I’ve brought their check and they’ve seen what their total is. And they just so happen to not like something. This one happens a lot.”

Viewers weigh in and expand the list of bad tipper red flags

It appears that viewers from the dining industry also added to her list of signs and shared their opinions on the matter. One of the viewers who happened to be a server themselves said, “Hot water for their silverware, which they don’t realize isn’t actually hot enough to sanitize said silverware.” Another commenter shared her experience, saying that the diners say “ ‘we’re ready to order,’ and then they make me stand there for 15 minutes while they decide.”

While most of the comments focused on signs of bad tippers, some were unenthusiastic about tipping culture. One of the commenters stated, “Why don’t servers stand together and tell their job to pay them more? The company that makes billions in revenue.” Another one questioned, “Why don’t the restaurant owners pay you livable wages so a tip is more like a gift instead of you being stressed?”

In my opinion, tipping is optional and remains a customer’s choice. However, if a server is literally giving their best, tipping a comfortable amount sounds ideal. The server didn’t seem to mention how they deal with non-tippers. Her opinion may sound controversial to many, but I think Hannah is saying this based on her personal experience rather than the collective experience between various servers.

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