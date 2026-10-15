Andrea and Marinn recently pulled up to a Taco Bell drive-thru in Utah for dinner, only for the worker to take their order entirely in meows. Andrea posted the encounter and the pair’s reaction to Instagram, where it has drawn over 6.7 million views.

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The video opens with the order speaker letting out a clear “Meow!” and both women bursting into laughter as Andrea translates it as an invitation to order whenever they’re ready. The meows keep coming as the order goes on, with Marinn somehow working out which one means the size of their Mountain Dew and which one is asking about sauce.

Marinn cracks up and wonders aloud why she can understand any of it, while Andrea assures the employee that her friend is following along just fine. “Apparently, I speak cat,” Marinn says. Andrea then wraps up the order by promising to see the worker at the window and signing off with a purr, leaving Marinn nearly doubled over with laughter.

Some viewers guessed the late hour had something to do with it. As one commenter put it, “Late at night, no customers, a coworker that’s chill.” Taco Bell staff have played along with customers before, including one location that ran with a joke name on a husband’s order.

One user lamented a missed pun opportunity, writing, “Meowntain dew was right there.” Marinn also stopped by the comments to say it was still one of the weirdest things that has ever happened to her, while a former Starbucks worker admitted to meowing at early morning customers as a vibe check.

According to Centerstone, making room for fun is an important part of managing stress, and laughter can provide both a physical and emotional release. The organization recommends building small moments of play into daily routines, from joking around to spending time with friends.

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