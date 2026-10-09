A TikToker says many women entrepreneurs she has met are single, and she worries her own financial success could leave her unmarried

A TikToker named Brittany recently shared her concerns about how financial independence might impact her personal life. She posted a video from her car where she discussed a trend among the women entrepreneurs and mentors she has met during her career. According to Brittany, many of these successful women are currently single, as reported by The Daily Dot.

Recommended Videos

Brittany believes this pattern exists because many men feel intimidated by women with financial independence. She argues that when women generate their own wealth, men realize they cannot control them, which she claims scares some potential partners away. She described it as a harsh reality and said it upset her, as she wondered whether it would affect her own future.

Brittany makes it clear that she prioritizes making money in her daily life. However, she also wants children and to start a family. She worries that her financial success could leave her unmarried and believes that the more financially successful women become, the harder dating can be. Women in the comments shared their own experiences, and many said they could relate to her view of dating and financial independence. The replies were largely supportive.

One commenter said she makes a few hundred thousand dollars and has not had a date in 15 years. She wrote that she is okay with it, as she just bought a retirement home half a mile from the beach and plans to retire at 55 in two years. Her advice to other women was to chase financial independence and forget about men.

Other commenters argued that financial independence frees women from relationships in which money is used as a source of power. “They are scared of you because they can’t control you,” one person wrote. Another said some men want to be the provider but complain about the role, then have nothing to offer a woman who does not need providing for.

Some replies pushed Brittany toward a different plan. One woman encouraged her to consider having children on her own and said doing so should be normalized, citing a 70% divorce rate. However, that figure came with no source. Another commenter, who said she is a single mom, wrote that women can have babies on their own.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy