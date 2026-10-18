A TikToker told husbands to stay distant from other women, and one daughter said her dad did, right up until the family found his second one

TikTok creator Suzanne Roxanne, who posts under the handle @suzanneroxanne, started a debate after suggesting that married men should make themselves unapproachable to women outside their marriages. As detailed by The Daily Dot, Suzanne regularly shares her thoughts on marriage dynamics with her followers. In her latest video, she claims husbands should steer clear of close friendships and unnecessary conversations with other women to keep their focus on their spouses.

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Suzanne explains that she feels an immediate sense of respect for a man who keeps a clear distance from other women. She also argues that a husband should be somewhat concerned about how his wife might perceive his interactions with others. To her, the approach is about prioritizing the marriage and ensuring that no situations arise that could create unwanted closeness.

The video has drawn tens of thousands of views and more than 100 comments at the time of writing. Viewers were divided over whether her approach reflects healthy boundaries or unnecessary restriction.

Not everyone agrees that keeping a distance proves loyalty

The comment section quickly split along different relationship expectations. Some users fully supported the idea, arguing that setting firm boundaries is a sign of respect and emotional safety. “It’s called protecting what you value … it’s called having discipline and boundaries,” one user wrote.

Another person backed the same view. “I love when a man in a relationship doesn’t give me the time of day,” they wrote.

Other commenters challenged the idea that strict distance is the key to a happy marriage. Some questioned whether being aloof with other women is a reliable indicator of loyalty at all.

One viewer said their father was “standoffish to other women” and “deferred to my mom a lot.” The commenter claimed he “had a whole second family,” which they say was only discovered two years after their mother left him.

Other viewers pointed out that a husband can be friendly and approachable while still respecting his wife. “My husband is so approachable. Anyone and everyone loves to talk to him,” one commenter wrote. She added that he makes sure nothing is misconstrued and knows it is his responsibility to shut things down.

Another point of contention was whether fear of a spouse’s reaction is a healthy foundation for a relationship. Some viewers pushed back against Suzanne’s suggestion that husbands should worry about how their wives perceive their interactions. They argued that trust, open communication, and mutual respect matter more than restriction.

The views in the video reflect Suzanne’s personal opinions on marriage. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the personal accounts shared by commenters, including the claim about a second family.

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