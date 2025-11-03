A TikToker wanted a nice sunroof. Instead, she got a humiliating mud bath after learning about the secret drain that ruined her car

A woman on TikTok just found out about a car maintenance job she never knew existed, and it came at a messy cost. Isa, who goes by @bbell1017 on the platform, posted a video, showing how wet mud had covered the inside roof of her car. The mess came from a clogged sunroof drain that overflowed and ruined her headliner.

The whole thing started after a night of heavy rain. When Isa got into her car the next morning to head to work, something felt very wrong. She told the Daily Dot that she “went to sleep one night and it was raining and woke up for work, got into my car and my car was dripping on my leg.” She had no idea what was happening at first, so she went online to figure it out.

That’s when Isa learned something new on Reddit. Cars with sunroofs have special drains that can get blocked up with dirt and leaves. When that happens, water has nowhere to go except inside your car. After finding her car stained with wet mud from the overflowing drain, she made a TikTok asking, “So was someone gonna tell me that if you have a sunroof, there’s a sunroof drain?” Her video showed just how surprised she was by this whole thing.

Plenty of viewers were shocked to learn this too. A commenter named Free Palestine asked, “Asking for a friend but where is it precisely?” Someone else called Bee posted, “me with a sunroof on a car I’ve had for years,” showing they were in the same boat as Isa.

Another person, said, “I learned about the sunroof drain from a mechanic’s post on TikTok. Still confused, but luckily, I don’t have a sunroof.” Then Queefing 4 Lyfe brought up a good point, asking, “Anyone else think it’s extremely weird that car salespeople never educate you on how to maintain your vehicle???”

@bbell1017 Distraught is an understatement 🤧 ((EDIT PLS READ: I’ve never had a sun roof SUE ME 🥲 I now know it’s a regular thing to maintain NOW that this has happened. ✨We live and we learn my dudes✨ but the drain hose is not common knowledge. I’ll own up to a little bit of ignorance but I’m trying to do better for my car 😃👍🏼)) #subaru #sunroof #subarucrosstrek #fypシ #fml ♬ original sound – Isa💕✨

Isa bought her car used and never got around to reading the owner’s manual. She knew that car doors and trunks have ways to drain water, but nothing had ever gone wrong in her 10 to 15 years of driving. After looking into what happened, she figured out that her area has lots of trees.

The drain got stuffed up with leaves, tree sap, and other stuff from the woods. Learning about this issue shows how caring about your car means knowing about things most people never think about.

In the video’s caption, Isa wrote, “I now know it’s a regular thing to maintain NOW that this has happened.” She also said, “I’ll own up to a little bit of ignorance but I’m trying to do better for my car.”

Some mechanics jumped into the comments to help out. One person said you can open your sunroof and look at the corners to see if the small holes are blocked. They added, “If you drive on loose dirt or in rural areas at all, check it twice a year.”

Another commenter tried to give advice without sounding pushy, saying they just wanted to help stop this from happening to other people. The whole situation reminds everyone that checking your car regularly can save you from shocking discoveries during car repairs.

