A TikToker went headfirst into a barrel of water on a livestream and stopped moving, and three years later people are still asking if he survived

A viral video that appears to show a TikToker drowning in a barrel of water during a livestream is not what it seems. The content creator, known as Smil King, did not die as a result of the stunt and is reportedly still posting videos.

As reported by VT, the video has resurfaced online multiple times, causing worry and confusion among viewers. It shows Smil King taking part in what has been called the ‘TikTok Water Tank Challenge,’ diving headfirst into a barrel filled with water during a livestream. He appears to thrash around before abruptly stopping, which led many viewers to believe he had drowned in the tight space.

The clip has gone viral several times on X and Reddit, sparking conversation about the alleged tragedy. Many viewers expressed anger and concern, both for Smil King and about the state of social media challenges more broadly.

A community note set the record straight

An X community note stated that Smil King is not deceased and that the video is from 2023. He has reportedly remained active on TikTok, posting similar videos. With over a million followers, he also shares skits and trend-based videos on his account.

CORRECTION: Claims that content creator Smil King drowned are false. He survived the stunt and is alive.



We apologise for sharing the earlier claim without proper verification. We believe in getting the facts right, and we’re correcting the record.



Please disregard the earlier… https://t.co/JJzw8k1YHY — No Spin Desk (@NoSpinDesk) October 20, 2026

Many viewers did not look up Smil King’s account, and their initial reactions were full of concern. One person said they find it hard to empathize when someone dies from viral challenges they chose to take on. Another questioned whether such stunts are worth the validation, writing, “You don’t play with life.” Viral TikTok trends have drawn pushback before, including a TikTok carrot tanning trend doctors debunked.

Some users suspected the video was staged. One pointed to unanswered questions about the location, timing, and whether anyone else was present, concluding, “The broadcast continued, in conclusion: fake.” Another said the tank was big enough to turn around in and that they had seen him do the stunt before, writing that “he always put on a show of not being able to get out.”

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