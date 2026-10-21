A Top Chef winner who once worked at McDonald’s is hosting the chain’s first reservation-only Chef’s Table in Brooklyn, and the seats are free

McDonald’s is launching its first reservation-only Chef’s Table event in Brooklyn, and seats are free. The one-day event, called Inside the Golden Arches, will turn a McDonald’s kitchen into a fine dining space on October 29 at 145 Borinquen Place.

As detailed in McDonald’s official announcement, Top Chef Season 22 winner Tristen Epps-Long is leading the event to give fans an exclusive look at how menu items are made. Epps-Long worked at McDonald’s before his time on the show. “McDonald’s was where I got my start,” he said, adding that the experience shaped the way he thinks about food and hospitality.

Epps-Long also said he has a deep appreciation for the consistency that allows millions of people to enjoy the same meal wherever they are. He said the event “gives fans a rare opportunity to see the people, processes and care” behind that experience.

The Quarter Pounder gets the spotlight at the Chef’s Table

Guests will see how iconic items like the Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Egg McMuffin, Chicken McNuggets, and World Famous Fries are prepared. The Quarter Pounder will be a particular focus, with the team showing how its fresh, never-frozen beef is cooked to order. Behind-the-scenes looks at McDonald’s kitchens have drawn interest before, including when a McDonald’s employee shared menu hacks on TikTok.

Reservations open on the official event registration page on October 22 at 1 PM ET. Seats are limited and will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, with a maximum of two guests per reservation. Guests must bring identification to confirm their booking when they arrive.

McDonald’s and ‘Top Chef’ Winner Tristen Epps-Long Unveil One-Day Chef’s Table Experience https://t.co/lqO7B9ZgEh — Restaurant Development Experts, LLC. (@RDE_Restaurants) October 20, 2026

The fixed menu cannot be changed to accommodate substitutions, though the company says casual attire is welcome. The event is the latest in a series of unusual McDonald’s promotions in 2026. The company offered free McNugget caviar kits for Valentine’s Day, and its Canadian Monopoly promotion featured a Quarter Pounder made with real gold.

For those who cannot attend, McDonald’s is celebrating the Quarter Pounder with an $8 meal deal that includes the burger, medium fries, and a drink. The offer arrives at participating US restaurants on November 2, following the McValue menu expansion that rolled out earlier in 2026.

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