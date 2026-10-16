A waiter pulled out a translator to warn competitive eater Raina Huang her platter was for 4 people, then she finished it and ordered dessert

Raina Huang, a Los Angeles competitive eater, recently stunned restaurant staff in Turkey by finishing a family-sized meat platter and sides on her own. On Instagram, she explained that jet lag left her craving meat around 1 a.m., which led her to a 24-hour spot. In the video, the wait staff can’t quite believe her order, and she noted in an overlay that one waiter made sure she knew it was meant for a family of four, even pulling out a translator earlier.

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Huang was undeterred, assuring him, “Yes. I eat. I eat.” In the clip, which has drawn over 5.7 million views, the manager starts laughing once he realizes she’s serious and gives her a thumbs-up. Her order included the family meat platter, a beef pie, and a tomato and cucumber salad, and she praised how good every dish looked and tasted.

On TikTok, she uploaded the full meal, which took her 32 minutes and 14 seconds. By the end, the staff were won over, and one waiter jokingly showed her a translation on his phone that read “Please love me too.” Viewers later explained he was actually asking to be included in her video, and Huang capped the night off with künefe and tea.

Her viewers were just as stunned as the staff

Viewers were just as impressed by how much she put away. One user who said they married into a Turkish family promised Huang the story “will be told to everyone they know,” while another admitted to doubting her alongside the staff before adding, “Nothing but respect.” It isn’t the first time staff have underestimated a viral eater, as two cousins’ McNugget challenge showed earlier this year.

According to Time, competitive eating comes with significant health risks. Competitive eaters often train to desensitize their gag reflexes and increase the elasticity of their stomachs, which can keep the brain from receiving the usual signal that the stomach is full.

The biggest immediate risk is choking, since food is often swallowed in large, poorly chewed chunks. Some researchers have also raised concerns about “dumping syndrome,” which can cause heavy sweating, rapid heartbeat, and nausea, though one gastroenterologist told Time his own research suggests it may not be a major risk for speed-eaters.

There is also the potential for long-term damage, such as a permanently stretched stomach or gastroparesis, where the stomach struggles to empty properly. Despite this, Time reported that some elite competitors maintain that they lead healthy, active lifestyles outside of eating events and challenges.

Experts stress that these feats are not meant for the average person. As retired gastroenterology professor Dr. David Metz told the outlet, “No one at home should try this.”

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