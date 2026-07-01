Two cousins asked a McDonald’s employee how many McNuggets they could eat. Then they blew past his guess by more than 4 times

Teigen and Avery, the cousins behind the Cousin Hunger Games TikTok account, recently ate far more Chicken McNuggets than a McDonald’s employee expected during a viral eating competition. Teigen finished 81 nuggets and Avery finished 80.

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Before the challenge began, the staff member guessed the pair would only manage 20 nuggets. The seven-minute TikTok video showing them prove that guess wrong has already reached 731,300 views. The challenge started with strict rules.

Teigen said there was no time limit, but leaving the building or going to the bathroom would mean instant disqualification. They also agreed that vomiting would end the challenge for whoever did it. Avery chose an “eat ’til death” approach, while Teigen brought her own low-calorie sauces from home to help her get through the food.

The eating pace slowed as the nugget count climbed higher

The competition moved quickly at first. Teigen finished her first 40 nuggets in 5 minutes, and Avery was close behind with 38. By the 15-minute mark, the pace had clearly become harder for both of them. Avery said she had the “meat sweats” and joked, “Consider us frontline soldiers against the Ozempidemic.” Teigen responded to people who claim the cousins don’t really eat during these challenges, saying they put their bodies “on the goddamn line” for the content.

As the nugget counts kept rising, the mood became more chaotic. Once they each reached 60 nuggets, they had already spent $40 on food, a reminder that McDonald’s promotional meals can also disappoint fans. Avery joked, “Each entire soul is looking down at me and saying, ‘What the literal f- is wrong with you?'”

The two eventually broke into laughter, with Teigen throwing a ketchup bottle and Avery using empty dip pots as fake eyes. Teigen also gave an honest opinion of the food, saying, “This is a good batch, which is a shame because when we’re like 70 in, they’re starting to taste like chicken-flavored yoga mats at this point. They’re not good.”

The competition stayed close as they both reached 75 nuggets, which led them to “lock the f- in.” Avery said she had a headache and told Teigen, “I love you, but I hate how competitive you are.” Teigen replied, “I hate how competitive I am too.” Both eventually reached 80 nuggets, but Teigen managed to eat one more, finishing with a final score of 81 to Avery’s 80. When asked for a final comment, Avery said, “I hate myself.”

Eating this much food has real health effects. According to the U.K. McDonald’s website, 81 McNuggets contain 7.695 grams of salt and 20.25 grams of saturated fat. Both amounts are well above the recommended daily intake for a person.

Viewers on TikTok reacted positively to the video. One commenter wrote, “I love the progressive downfall of fullness 😂” Another wrote, “I gotta know what you eat the rest of the day/week 🤣.” McDonald’s has been the subject of other strange viral moments too, including one customer’s bizarre drive-thru encounter. The cousins’ challenge took place on June 30, 2026, and required a total of 164 nuggets to be prepared for the pair.

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