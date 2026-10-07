A California couple is facing criminal charges after prosecutors alleged a pattern of abuse involving at least 14 surrogate-born children living in their Arcadia mansion. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman detailed the case at a Tuesday press conference, describing the residence as a “house of horrors,” according to People. The Arcadia couple has 21 children, all in state custody.

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Authorities allege that Guojun Xuan, 66, and Silvia Zhang, 39, were at the center of this operation. Xuan faces felony counts of conspiracy to commit child abuse, child abuse, and accessory after the fact, along with five counts of dissuading a witness. Zhang is charged with the same conspiracy and accessory counts, plus four counts of dissuading a witness. A third individual, 58-year-old nanny Chunmei Li, is charged with one felony count of child abuse under conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Li remains at large, and a $105,000 warrant is out for her arrest. The investigation began in May 2025, when police discovered a two-month-old boy suffering from a traumatic head injury. According to Hochman, the children were often confined to rooms dubbed learning centers where they sat at desks for hours. Investigators found more than 30 cameras installed throughout the property, which were used to monitor the children and the six nannies employed by the Arcadia couple.

Prosecutors say one room in the house had no cameras at all

However, one room lacked any camera surveillance. Prosecutors alleged that children were taken into this room, where screaming could be heard from the outside. Hochman said the children faced beatings and punishment daily. Arcadia Police Lt. Kollin Cieadlo previously said the home appeared set up for homeschooling, with specific classroom settings. Prosecutors claim that Li struck the two-month-old infant in the head.

The child, however, did not receive medical attention for two days. When the baby was finally hospitalized, Xuan and Zhang allegedly lied to medical staff by claiming the infant had fallen. Other incidents allegedly included a nanny striking a child with a shoe while Li and Zhang laughed at the footage. Xuan is also accused of lifting a child into the air by one arm and striking their head repeatedly.

A California couple with 21 children, most born through surrogacy, has been charged with child abuse after authorities uncovered alleged abuse at their Arcadia mansion.



Prosecutors described the property as a ‘house of horrors’. — Firstpost (@firstpost) October 7, 2026

Prosecutors said the Arcadia couple instructed the nannies not to leave visible marks on the children. The Arcadia couple allegedly attempted to cover up their actions by instructing children to deny being hit and telling nannies to hide the sticks used in the abuse. Prosecutors also said Xuan and Zhang operated a surrogacy business and allegedly deceived surrogates, as one was told Zhang was a single mother struggling to conceive. Mitchell Krems, an attorney representing Xuan, has denied the charges.

He said his client is innocent and suggested the nanny, who is currently on the run, committed the wrongdoing. Krems also argued that his client is being targeted for exercising his constitutional right to have a large family. Prosecutors have requested that each defendant be held on $100 million bail, as they consider the Arcadia couple a flight risk.

If convicted, Xuan could face up to 17 years in prison, while Zhang faces more than 11 years and Li up to 12. Xuan and Zhang pleaded not guilty at their arraignment on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities are still searching for Li, who is believed to have fled to China, and the Arcadia couple is expected to return to court as the case proceeds.

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