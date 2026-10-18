A wife read the nickname her husband gave his work wife, and realized he’d never called her anything like it in six years of marriage

A Reddit user started a discussion about emotional infidelity after sharing what she found between her husband and the coworker he calls his work wife. As detailed by The Daily Dot, the woman, posting as u/Dusk2312312, said she discovered intimate messages between the two. In her post on r/emotionalaffair, she wrote that the discovery has left her feeling like an outsider in her own home after six years of marriage.

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The situation unfolded when she found her husband’s phone in his car. She admitted to opening their conversation despite feeling uneasy about looking through his private messages. One message from the coworker read, “I miss you. Can we talk tonight? I need my best friend.” According to the post, the two talked every morning and night, and the husband shared private marital disagreements with the coworker before he and his wife had resolved them.

The most painful part for the wife was the nicknames the two used for each other. The coworker referred to her husband as her “person,” while he called her his “anchor,” a description the wife said he had never used for her during their marriage. The couple share two children who are under four years old.

Her husband insists the coworker is just a friend

When she confronted him about the messages, he dismissed her concerns. He insisted the coworker was just a friend and accused his wife of making something out of nothing. The post has since drawn dozens of upvotes.

Many users pushed back against the husband’s response. One commenter criticized him for telling another woman about the couple’s private arguments, writing, “He’s got some nerve calling you jealous.” Another wrote, “OP, you’re not crazy. I would absolutely consider this an emotional affair.”

Much of the discussion focused on boundaries. One user argued that the husband was prioritizing the coworker, writing that “he’s protecting her and it over your marriage and your emotional safety.” Another suggested the wife set a hard limit, writing, “Either he chooses you and the marriage or he chooses her.”

The events come entirely from the original poster’s account, and neither the husband nor the coworker has shared their side. There is no independent confirmation that an affair is happening, and the post does not establish whether the relationship is physical. Attack of the Fanboy was unable to independently verify the claims, as this originates solely from a Reddit post.

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