Woman says her husband’s other wife exposed his double life with a birthday text, then asked her not to leave him

Birthday messages from unknown numbers are usually a forgotten contact or a wrong number. A TikTok user named Pearl (@justpearlna) says the one she received this year revealed that her husband was married to another woman, according to the Daily Dot. The sender, she claims, was that other wife.

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Pearl says the text came from a number she did not recognize, and she replied thinking it might be someone from her church. The woman on the other end then told her she was also married to Pearl’s husband. According to Pearl, the woman said she supported the marriage and wanted to meet her, which left the TikToker stunned on what was supposed to be her day.

The video has drawn tens of thousands of views, and Pearl captioned it by asking what other secrets her husband might be keeping. Her husband and the woman who texted her have not been publicly identified or responded to the claims, and Pearl’s account has not been independently verified.

Pearl says the other wife kept calling to tell her the husband loves her most

Pearl says she confronted her husband after the text, and he eventually admitted the truth. She knew he had a child, but she had no idea he was still married to the child’s mother. According to Pearl, he claimed he loved her more and had never wanted to be with his first wife, but felt he had to stay because of their child.

Pearl says she was shocked and upset, and decided to end the relationship. The situation took another turn when the first wife began calling her. According to the TikToker, the woman repeatedly told her that their husband loved Pearl the most and urged her to stay. At the same time, the husband started sending flowers to her office in what appeared to be an attempt to win her back.

The TikToker turned to her followers for help deciding what to do next. She says her husband has always taken care of her and that their relationship had been peaceful until the birthday text. However, she also asked viewers directly whether she should walk away, and the comments section quickly split into two camps over what she should do.

Some viewers told Pearl to stay in her home and carry on with her life, with one pointing out that the first wife already seems fine with the arrangement. Another person wrote that money can do a lot, suggesting the comfort her husband provides was worth weighing. However, those responses leaned on her own description of a calm home life with a husband who provides for her.

Others were far less willing to look past the deception. One viewer warned that if Pearl takes him back, the husband would be free to openly compare his two wives. Another said the story was one more reason not to date a man who already has a child. A few commenters questioned why the first wife was pushing so hard for Pearl to stay, with one telling her to run.

One viewer admitted the first wife “scared me more than the husband,” and several others suspected the two of them might be working together. Stories like this one have surfaced before, including one woman who said a secret wife approached her at a coffee shop. In that case, the two women teamed up to confront the man instead.

Pearl’s situation stands out as the woman who revealed the secret is the one asking her to stay. Pearl has not said whether she has met the first wife in person or spoken to her husband since the flowers started arriving. Her account so far is the only public version of how the double life came to light.

Pearl may share more in a follow-up video, as many viewers in her comments are asking whether she has decided to leave or give the marriage another chance.

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